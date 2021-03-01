Here are the top Institutional holders of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) shares

320 institutions hold shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL), with 3.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.31% while institutional investors hold 113.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.09M, and float is at 87.46M with Short Float at 10.14%. Institutions hold 109.49% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.7 million shares valued at $569.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.77% of the SAIL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.45 million shares valued at $450.04 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HMI Capital Management, LP which holds 5.57 million shares representing 6.13% and valued at over $296.66 million, while Soma Equity Partners LP holds 5.83% of the shares totaling 5.3 million with a market value of $282.17 million.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) is 5.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.61 and a high of $64.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAIL stock was last observed hovering at around $56.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.52% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.68% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.38, the stock is -5.43% and -1.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 37.59% off its SMA200. SAIL registered 132.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.82.

The stock witnessed a 7.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.15%, and is -11.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) has around 1394 employees, a market worth around $5.14B and $365.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 243.02. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 385.62% and -12.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $88.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.80% in year-over-year returns.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McClain Mark D., the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that McClain Mark D. sold 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $62.55 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38000.0 shares.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that McClain Mark D. (CEO and President) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $62.55 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.03 million shares of the SAIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, BOCK WILLIAM G (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $62.55 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 84,295 shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL).