Here are the top Institutional holders of Zix Corporation (ZIXI) shares

168 institutions hold shares in Zix Corporation (ZIXI), with 2.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.64% while institutional investors hold 72.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.00M, and float is at 54.35M with Short Float at 3.76%. Institutions hold 69.10% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.33 million shares valued at $37.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.60% of the ZIXI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Legal & General Group PLC with 3.9 million shares valued at $33.62 million to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.14 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $27.06 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $23.73 million.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) is -14.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $10.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIXI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.88% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 26.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.38, the stock is -22.10% and -16.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing -20.30% at the moment leaves the stock 4.04% off its SMA200. ZIXI registered -7.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.34.

The stock witnessed a -11.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.79%, and is -27.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.51% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) has around 566 employees, a market worth around $527.67M and $211.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.57. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.86% and -28.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zix Corporation (ZIXI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $58.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -260.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Zix Corporation (ZIXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Di Leo John P., the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Di Leo John P. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $6.10 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Zix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that SPURR RICHARD (Director) sold a total of 10,427 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $6.41 per share for $66837.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ZIXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, SPURR RICHARD (Director) disposed off 4,572 shares at an average price of $6.18 for $28255.0. The insider now directly holds 10,427 shares of Zix Corporation (ZIXI).

Zix Corporation (ZIXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -10.65% down over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 46.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.29% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.35.