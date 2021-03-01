Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE: GGN)

112 institutions hold shares in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN), with 3.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 11.21% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 11.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oxbow Advisors with over 3.97 million shares valued at $13.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.40% of the GGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 2.47 million shares valued at $8.68 million to account for 1.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 1832 Asset Management L.P. which holds 1.94 million shares representing 1.17% and valued at over $6.81 million, while Cornerstone Advisors, LLC holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 1.35 million with a market value of $4.75 million.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE: GGN) is -3.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $4.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GGN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $3.37, the stock is -3.67% and -4.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -3.64% off its SMA200. GGN registered -8.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5073 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5057.

The stock witnessed a -2.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.17%, and is -2.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 37.44. Distance from 52-week low is 70.20% and -17.20% from its 52-week high.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) Analyst Forecasts

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..