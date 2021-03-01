Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW)

302 institutions hold shares in WW International Inc. (WW), with 3.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.00% while institutional investors hold 86.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.31M, and float is at 48.57M with Short Float at 17.39%. Institutions hold 82.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Artal Group S.A. with over 14.82 million shares valued at $361.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.76% of the WW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.67 million shares valued at $138.25 million to account for 8.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.53 million shares representing 6.65% and valued at over $110.47 million, while Stadium Capital Management, LLC holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 3.0 million with a market value of $73.25 million.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) is 20.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high of $37.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WW stock was last observed hovering at around $26.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.88% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.39% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -17.96% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.49, the stock is 9.41% and 12.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.52 million and changing 10.82% at the moment leaves the stock 17.57% off its SMA200. WW registered -6.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.96.

The stock witnessed a 18.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.96%, and is 7.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

WW International Inc. (WW) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.53 and Fwd P/E is 12.63. Distance from 52-week low is 202.46% and -21.65% from its 52-week high.

WW International Inc. (WW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WW International Inc. (WW) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WW International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $323.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider Activity

A total of 132 insider transactions have happened at WW International Inc. (WW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WINFREY OPRAH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WINFREY OPRAH sold 52,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $25.87 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

WW International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that WINFREY OPRAH (Director) sold a total of 42,429 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $25.75 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, WINFREY OPRAH (Director) disposed off 302,051 shares at an average price of $25.75 for $7.78 million. The insider now directly holds 2,640,467 shares of WW International Inc. (WW).