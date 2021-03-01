Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is -4.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.51 and a high of $119.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICE stock was last observed hovering at around $112.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.69% off its average median price target of $133.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.32% off the consensus price target high of $142.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 3.24% higher than the price target low of $114.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.31, the stock is -2.25% and -2.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 7.85% off its SMA200. ICE registered 20.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $113.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.03.

The stock witnessed a 0.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.02%, and is -2.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has around 8890 employees, a market worth around $62.91B and $6.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.31 and Fwd P/E is 20.92. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.69% and -7.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.23 with sales reaching $1.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.70% in year-over-year returns.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Top Institutional Holders

1,455 institutions hold shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), with 7.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.41% while institutional investors hold 95.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 561.00M, and float is at 553.75M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 93.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.92 million shares valued at $4.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.64% of the ICE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 36.68 million shares valued at $4.23 billion to account for 6.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 23.52 million shares representing 4.19% and valued at over $2.71 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 22.51 million with a market value of $2.59 billion.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sprecher Jeffrey C, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $111.28 per share for a total of $6.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.21 million shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Sprecher Jeffrey C (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 109,037 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $111.25 per share for $12.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.37 million shares of the ICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Hill Scott A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,769 shares at an average price of $110.65 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 143,395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) that is 28.70% higher over the past 12 months. Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is -18.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.32% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.