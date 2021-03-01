Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) on Track to Reach $17.00 in a Year

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) is 9.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.04 and a high of $14.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KALA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.88% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 25.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.41, the stock is -15.37% and -6.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing -4.20% at the moment leaves the stock -18.07% off its SMA200. KALA registered 26.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.95.

The stock witnessed a -4.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.20%, and is -17.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.86% over the week and 8.35% over the month.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $433.71M and $5.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.02% and -49.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.90%).

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69 with sales reaching $4.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 428.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 297.80% in year-over-year returns.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA), with 566.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 82.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.96M, and float is at 55.43M with Short Float at 16.84%. Institutions hold 81.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 10.87 million shares valued at $73.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.39% of the KALA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 5.47 million shares valued at $37.05 million to account for 9.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eventide Asset Management LLC which holds 3.45 million shares representing 6.15% and valued at over $23.39 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.64% of the shares totaling 3.16 million with a market value of $21.43 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bazemore Todd, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Bazemore Todd bought 40 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 22 at a price of $7.60 per share for a total of $304.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42.0 shares.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Bazemore Todd (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 2 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $13.39 per share for $27.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.0 shares of the KALA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Bazemore Todd (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.75 for $57500.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA).

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 67.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.5% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.22.