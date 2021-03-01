New Big Money Means Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

122 institutions hold shares in Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), with 16.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.64% while institutional investors hold 76.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.58M, and float is at 105.74M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 65.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 15.28 million shares valued at $94.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.47% of the GEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 13.75 million shares valued at $85.39 million to account for 11.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 11.59 million shares representing 9.46% and valued at over $71.96 million, while RR Advisors, LLC holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 5.73 million with a market value of $35.61 million.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) is 27.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.58 and a high of $12.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GEL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.89, the stock is 14.81% and 19.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing -4.59% at the moment leaves the stock 24.13% off its SMA200. GEL registered -23.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.85.

The stock witnessed a 35.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.86%, and is 7.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.11% over the week and 6.91% over the month.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $1.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.78. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.81% and -34.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genesis Energy L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $480M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLOWAY WILLIAM STANTON, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that GOLOWAY WILLIAM STANTON sold 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $5.23 per share for a total of $12557.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Genesis Energy L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that ALBERT CONRAD P (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $3.04 per share for $30391.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the GEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Davison James E (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $3.49 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 2,605,994 shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL).

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -19.91% down over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is 20.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 48.2% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.7.