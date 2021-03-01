New Big Money Means NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

394 institutions hold shares in NovoCure Limited (NVCR), with 15.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.82% while institutional investors hold 97.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.92M, and float is at 87.06M with Short Float at 5.33%. Institutions hold 82.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.63 million shares valued at $1.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.46% of the NVCR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 8.26 million shares valued at $1.43 billion to account for 8.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 8.26 million shares representing 8.11% and valued at over $1.43 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.10% of the shares totaling 8.24 million with a market value of $1.43 billion.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) is -13.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.40 and a high of $194.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVCR stock was last observed hovering at around $148.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $142.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.73% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -44.76% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $149.10, the stock is -15.23% and -12.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 32.63% off its SMA200. NVCR registered 92.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $172.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $135.04.

The stock witnessed a -4.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.86%, and is -21.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.13% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has around 1023 employees, a market worth around $15.16B and $494.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2070.83 and Fwd P/E is 248.50. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.21% and -23.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NovoCure Limited (NVCR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NovoCure Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $135.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 205.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.30% in year-over-year returns.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Insider Activity

A total of 150 insider transactions have happened at NovoCure Limited (NVCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 114 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weinberg Uri, the company’s Chief Science Officer. SEC filings show that Weinberg Uri sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $175.50 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27597.0 shares.

NovoCure Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Longsworth Todd Christopher (General Counsel) sold a total of 63,814 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $172.48 per share for $11.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59660.0 shares of the NVCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Benaim Ely (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 2,484 shares at an average price of $156.71 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 29,356 shares of NovoCure Limited (NVCR).

NovoCure Limited (NVCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -8.35% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.93% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.31.