OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

269 institutions hold shares in OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.49% while institutional investors hold 102.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.54M, and float is at 70.57M with Short Float at 8.66%. Institutions hold 101.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.03 million shares valued at $116.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.38% of the OSUR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.96 million shares valued at $52.55 million to account for 6.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Capital Management, Inc. which holds 4.31 million shares representing 6.01% and valued at over $45.61 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 4.01 million with a market value of $42.47 million.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) is 0.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.23 and a high of $19.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSUR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.14% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 11.67% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.60, the stock is -20.69% and -16.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -19.51% off its SMA200. OSUR registered 76.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.86.

The stock witnessed a -23.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.50%, and is -7.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.38% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has around 472 employees, a market worth around $766.80M and $158.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.79. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.68% and -46.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OraSure Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $57.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 527.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.30% in year-over-year returns.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weber Kathleen Gallagher, the company’s EVP & BU Lead – Molecular. SEC filings show that Weber Kathleen Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $11.76 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96544.0 shares.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading 40.40% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.29% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.42.