Positives for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) as stock gains in recent trading

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is 7.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.59 and a high of $19.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IGT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.84% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -34.49% lower than the price target low of $13.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.29, the stock is 4.76% and 6.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing 5.60% at the moment leaves the stock 50.85% off its SMA200. IGT registered 62.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.45.

The stock witnessed a 15.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.19%, and is 3.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has around 11922 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $3.81B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.42. Profit margin for the company is -21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 409.47% and -5.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $935.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.40% in year-over-year returns.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in International Game Technology PLC (IGT), with 106.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.75% while institutional investors hold 87.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 204.86M, and float is at 98.88M with Short Float at 2.83%. Institutions hold 41.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.48 million shares valued at $194.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.62% of the IGT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Boston Partners with 7.48 million shares valued at $126.76 million to account for 3.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lazard Asset Management LLC which holds 5.08 million shares representing 2.49% and valued at over $86.06 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.80% of the shares totaling 3.67 million with a market value of $62.15 million.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is 64.51% higher over the past 12 months. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is 52.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.71% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.