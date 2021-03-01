Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

272 institutions hold shares in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), with 4.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.04% while institutional investors hold 96.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.10M, and float is at 155.53M with Short Float at 2.42%. Institutions hold 93.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nitorum Capital, L.P. with over 10.55 million shares valued at $165.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.57% of the PRMW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.51 million shares valued at $149.12 million to account for 5.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 8.17 million shares representing 5.10% and valued at over $128.15 million, while Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 7.97 million with a market value of $125.04 million.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) is -8.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.33 and a high of $17.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRMW stock was last observed hovering at around $14.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.87% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 15.94% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.29, the stock is -12.84% and -11.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing -3.32% at the moment leaves the stock -0.87% off its SMA200. PRMW registered -4.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.01.

The stock witnessed a -6.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.29%, and is -9.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has around 11580 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $1.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.47. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.75% and -19.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Primo Water Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $475.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 21 times.