RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 57.46% Change This Year

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) is 57.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIBT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is -12.05% and 13.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -15.00% at the moment leaves the stock 31.66% off its SMA200. RIBT registered -21.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9888 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6411.

The stock witnessed a 8.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.17%, and is -19.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.01% over the week and 10.68% over the month.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $47.37M and $25.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 158.20% and -35.54% from its 52-week high.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RiceBran Technologies quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $6.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.70% in year-over-year returns.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), with 2.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.41% while institutional investors hold 45.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.69M, and float is at 39.23M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 43.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY with over 10.65 million shares valued at $6.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.37% of the RIBT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Roumell Asset Management LLC with 3.9 million shares valued at $2.38 million to account for 9.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bleichroeder LP which holds 1.7 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $1.04 million, while DG Capital Management, LLC holds 3.05% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $0.78 million.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gendason Ari David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gendason Ari David bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $0.54 per share for a total of $2695.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

RiceBran Technologies disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Gendason Ari David (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $0.53 per share for $5303.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the RIBT stock.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is trading 45.69% up over the past 12 months. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 9.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -179.16% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.