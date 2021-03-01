Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

296 institutions hold shares in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), with 23.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.30% while institutional investors hold 94.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.27M, and float is at 109.45M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 77.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 22.1 million shares valued at $611.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.40% of the SEM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.2 million shares valued at $475.88 million to account for 12.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.84 million shares representing 8.79% and valued at over $327.5 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 5.73 million with a market value of $158.45 million.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is 14.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.00 and a high of $31.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEM stock was last observed hovering at around $26.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.93% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.64% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.1% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.65, the stock is 16.23% and 14.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 18.45% at the moment leaves the stock 47.11% off its SMA200. SEM registered 29.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.22.

The stock witnessed a 15.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.95%, and is 14.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has around 35700 employees, a market worth around $3.60B and $5.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.89 and Fwd P/E is 13.55. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 216.50% and 1.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $1.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORTENZIO ROBERT A, the company’s Exec. Chairman and Co-Founder. SEC filings show that ORTENZIO ROBERT A sold 108,627 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $31.02 per share for a total of $3.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.77 million shares.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that ORTENZIO ROBERT A (Exec. Chairman and Co-Founder) sold a total of 162,941 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $31.02 per share for $5.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.34 million shares of the SEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, ORTENZIO ROBERT A (Exec. Chairman and Co-Founder) disposed off 4,004 shares at an average price of $31.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,877,627 shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM).

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) that is 12.53% higher over the past 12 months. Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is 67.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.29% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.96.