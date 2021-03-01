Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is 5.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.04 and a high of $44.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHLS stock was last observed hovering at around $34.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.4% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.43% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -8.73% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.62, the stock is -13.76% and -13.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -4.12% at the moment leaves the stock -13.01% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.58.

The stock witnessed a 5.29% In the last 1 monthand is -18.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.32% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has around 691 employees, a market worth around $5.67B and $174.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 145.62. Distance from 52-week low is 8.59% and -25.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.80% this year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.74M, and float is at 90.53M with Short Float at 3.11%.