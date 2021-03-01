SRTS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Now

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) is 18.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $4.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.03% off the consensus price target high of $7.75 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -14.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.57, the stock is 14.20% and 15.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.53 million and changing 19.63% at the moment leaves the stock 48.17% off its SMA200. SRTS registered 25.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9747 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2270.

The stock witnessed a 10.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.51%, and is 9.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.99% over the week and 8.79% over the month.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $63.02M and $13.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 72.54. Profit margin for the company is -45.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.61% and -2.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $3.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 122.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 115.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS), with 5.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.10% while institutional investors hold 11.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.45M, and float is at 11.36M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 7.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.45 million shares valued at $1.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.74% of the SRTS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invenomic Capital Management, LP with 0.3 million shares valued at $1.17 million to account for 1.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.69% and valued at over $0.44 million, while Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 72024.0 with a market value of $0.28 million.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sientra Inc. (SIEN) that is trading 78.03% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.59% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.97.