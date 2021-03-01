TC PipeLines LP (TCP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

150 institutions hold shares in TC PipeLines LP (TCP), with 17.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.96% while institutional investors hold 91.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.30M, and float is at 52.32M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 69.42% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Energy Income Partners, LLC with over 7.89 million shares valued at $232.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.06% of the TCP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 6.07 million shares valued at $178.84 million to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 5.43 million shares representing 7.62% and valued at over $159.96 million, while Blackstone Group Inc. holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $117.73 million.

TC PipeLines LP (NYSE: TCP) is -1.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.00 and a high of $41.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCP stock was last observed hovering at around $29.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.2% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -0.41% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.12, the stock is -3.86% and -3.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -5.61% off its SMA200. TCP registered -23.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.99.

The stock witnessed a -2.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.99%, and is -6.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.47 and Fwd P/E is 7.99. Profit margin for the company is 69.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.78% and -29.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TC PipeLines LP (TCP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TC PipeLines LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $135.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.00% in year-over-year returns.

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TC PipeLines LP (TCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

TC PipeLines LP (TCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) that is trading -40.44% down over the past 12 months. DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is 41.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 70.69% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.