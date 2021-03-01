These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Criteo S.A. (CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) is 67.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.89 and a high of $37.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRTO stock was last observed hovering at around $35.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.12% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -114.94% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.39, the stock is 24.35% and 51.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -3.02% at the moment leaves the stock 116.40% off its SMA200. CRTO registered 171.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.80.

The stock witnessed a 90.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.15%, and is 5.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.43% over the week and 8.72% over the month.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) has around 2755 employees, a market worth around $2.14B and $2.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.83 and Fwd P/E is 15.88. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 483.87% and -7.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Criteo S.A. (CRTO) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Criteo S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $200.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Criteo S.A. (CRTO), with 2.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.93% while institutional investors hold 94.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.08M, and float is at 57.42M with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 90.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 6.15 million shares valued at $126.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the CRTO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is DnB Asset Management AS with 4.86 million shares valued at $99.59 million to account for 7.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 4.47 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $91.69 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 6.58% of the shares totaling 4.36 million with a market value of $89.47 million.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Criteo S.A. (CRTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Damon Ryan, the company’s EVP, Gen Counsel, Secretary. SEC filings show that Damon Ryan sold 126 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $18.63 per share for a total of $2347.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67937.0 shares.

Criteo S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Damon Ryan (EVP, Gen Counsel, Secretary) sold a total of 154 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $13.68 per share for $2107.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68063.0 shares of the CRTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, Rudelle Jean-Baptiste (Director) disposed off 222 shares at an average price of $13.42 for $2979.0. The insider now directly holds 1,512,347 shares of Criteo S.A. (CRTO).

Criteo S.A. (CRTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 53.76% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -65.42% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.35.