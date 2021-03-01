Which Institutions Own Shares In Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)?

1,290 institutions hold shares in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), with 375.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 93.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.60M, and float is at 218.58M with Short Float at 0.89%. Institutions hold 93.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.23 million shares valued at $5.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.29% of the ADSK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.56 million shares valued at $5.36 billion to account for 7.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Loomis Sayles & Company, LP which holds 9.87 million shares representing 4.49% and valued at over $3.01 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.91% of the shares totaling 8.61 million with a market value of $2.63 billion.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is -9.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.38 and a high of $321.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADSK stock was last observed hovering at around $284.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.03% off its average median price target of $340.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.41% off the consensus price target high of $370.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -7.81% lower than the price target low of $256.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $276.00, the stock is -7.13% and -8.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 8.62% off its SMA200. ADSK registered 52.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $299.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $266.92.

The stock witnessed a 0.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.58%, and is -9.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $62.46B and $3.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.80 and Fwd P/E is 38.48. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.13% and -14.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Autodesk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $998.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 327.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.40% in year-over-year returns.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hope Stephen W., the company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Hope Stephen W. sold 79 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $280.25 per share for a total of $22140.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2950.0 shares.

Autodesk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 01 that Hope Stephen W. (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 83 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 01 and was made at $232.76 per share for $19319.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3072.0 shares of the ADSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, NORRINGTON LORRIE M (Director) disposed off 2,475 shares at an average price of $220.80 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 14,112 shares of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 36.19% up over the past 12 months. Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) is 107.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.74% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.28.