Who is the Top Investor In Calix Inc. (CALX)?

236 institutions hold shares in Calix Inc. (CALX), with 8.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.22% while institutional investors hold 87.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.14M, and float is at 53.01M with Short Float at 5.05%. Institutions hold 75.28% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.87 million shares valued at $144.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.79% of the CALX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with 3.75 million shares valued at $111.61 million to account for 6.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.22 million shares representing 5.16% and valued at over $95.82 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 2.97 million with a market value of $88.37 million.

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is 32.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $39.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CALX stock was last observed hovering at around $37.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.96% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.2% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -31.7% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.51, the stock is 13.83% and 19.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 5.22% at the moment leaves the stock 75.19% off its SMA200. CALX registered 343.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.01.

The stock witnessed a 14.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.91%, and is 8.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Calix Inc. (CALX) has around 785 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $541.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.13 and Fwd P/E is 32.84. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 604.28% and -0.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Calix Inc. (CALX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Calix Inc. (CALX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Calix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $150.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 267.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 48.00% in year-over-year returns.

Calix Inc. (CALX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Calix Inc. (CALX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LISTWIN DONALD J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LISTWIN DONALD J bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $35.75 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Calix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that DENUCCIO KEVIN A (Director) sold a total of 47,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $31.72 per share for $1.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CALX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, DENUCCIO KEVIN A (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $31.90 for $1.59 million. The insider now directly holds 160,077 shares of Calix Inc. (CALX).

Calix Inc. (CALX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DZS Inc. (DZSI) that is trading 116.10% up over the past 12 months. ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) is 109.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.15% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.