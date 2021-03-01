Why should you keep an eye on Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA)?

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) is 29.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $19.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDSA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.33% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.33% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.52, the stock is -17.15% and -3.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -16.49% at the moment leaves the stock -5.39% off its SMA200. EDSA registered 104.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.30.

The stock witnessed a -9.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.99%, and is -24.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.18% over the week and 9.81% over the month.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $72.97M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 249.37% and -71.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.00%).

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edesa Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.10% this year.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA), with 4.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.65% while institutional investors hold 34.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.28M, and float is at 6.46M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 21.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 75000.0 shares valued at $0.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.68% of the EDSA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 74100.0 shares valued at $0.31 million to account for 0.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stifel Financial Corporation which holds 23438.0 shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $99611.0, while Two Sigma Investments, LP holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 22491.0 with a market value of $95586.0.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OAKES FRANK R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OAKES FRANK R. sold 1,827 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $7.25 per share for a total of $13246.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Edesa Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that OAKES FRANK R. (Director) sold a total of 6,165 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $7.25 per share for $44696.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EDSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Brooks Michael J (President) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $7499.0. The insider now directly holds 4,327 shares of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA).