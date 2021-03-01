Why should you keep an eye on Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)?

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) is -21.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $14.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $16.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 8.87% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.48, the stock is -14.60% and -15.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.73 million and changing -9.50% at the moment leaves the stock -8.79% off its SMA200. EGO registered 11.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.19.

The stock witnessed a -1.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.37%, and is -13.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has around 2756 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $940.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.51 and Fwd P/E is 10.43. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.83% and -27.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eldorado Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $95.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), with institutional investors hold 63.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.16M, and float is at 174.52M with Short Float at 3.02%. Institutions hold 63.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 19.72 million shares valued at $261.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the EGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.97 million shares valued at $158.85 million to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Helikon Investments Ltd which holds 7.24 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $96.06 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 6.55 million with a market value of $86.88 million.