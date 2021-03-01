Why should you keep an eye on Splunk Inc. (SPLK)?

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is -15.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.92 and a high of $225.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPLK stock was last observed hovering at around $145.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.07% off its average median price target of $201.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.33% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are 4.66% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.01, the stock is -14.26% and -15.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.63 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -23.71% off its SMA200. SPLK registered -2.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $167.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $185.53.

The stock witnessed a -15.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.95%, and is -15.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $23.46B and $2.28B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.27% and -36.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is a “Overweight”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Splunk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $686.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Top Institutional Holders

1,022 institutions hold shares in Splunk Inc. (SPLK), with 394.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 93.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.72M, and float is at 160.85M with Short Float at 4.35%. Institutions hold 93.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 25.47 million shares valued at $4.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.75% of the SPLK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.39 million shares valued at $2.44 billion to account for 8.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.8 million shares representing 6.68% and valued at over $1.83 billion, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 5.45 million with a market value of $925.53 million.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Splunk Inc. (SPLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 85 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Emanuelson Timothy, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Emanuelson Timothy sold 539 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $174.00 per share for a total of $93786.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21075.0 shares.

Splunk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Emanuelson Timothy (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $171.10 per share for $92052.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21614.0 shares of the SPLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, SMITH GRAHAM (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $180.00 for $90000.0. The insider now directly holds 31,917 shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK).

Splunk Inc. (SPLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading 106.06% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -10.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.73% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.