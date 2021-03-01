Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

541 institutions hold shares in Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), with 933.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.67% while institutional investors hold 89.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.81M, and float is at 54.67M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 88.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.27 million shares valued at $1.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the WIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.28 million shares valued at $1.07 billion to account for 7.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 3.29 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $821.16 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 2.67 million with a market value of $667.63 million.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) is 39.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.81 and a high of $362.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WIX stock was last observed hovering at around $333.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 15.07% off its average median price target of $345.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.01% off the consensus price target high of $420.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -29.1% lower than the price target low of $270.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $348.57, the stock is 17.19% and 27.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 4.52% at the moment leaves the stock 33.06% off its SMA200. WIX registered 159.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $282.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $269.35.

The stock witnessed a 42.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.88%, and is -1.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.52% over the week and 6.12% over the month.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has around 2433 employees, a market worth around $18.55B and $988.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5809.50. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 353.80% and -3.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.20%).

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wix.com Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.62 with sales reaching $294.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.00% year-over-year.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 53.76% up over the past 12 months. Synacor Inc. (SYNC) is 93.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.14% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.