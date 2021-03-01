ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 0.78 million shares valued at $2.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.62% of the ZAGG Shares outstanding. As of Oct 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund with 0.45 million shares valued at $1.28 million to account for 1.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund which holds 0.42 million shares representing 1.41% and valued at over $1.18 million, while DFA U.S. Small Cap Series holds 1.17% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $1.0 million.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) is 2.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.06 and a high of $8.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZAGG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $4.29, the stock is 1.50% and 2.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 25.23% off its SMA200. ZAGG registered -48.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2134 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6026.

The stock witnessed a 2.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.82%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 23.83. Distance from 52-week low is 108.25% and -47.87% from its 52-week high.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Analyst Forecasts

ZAGG Inc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $155.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -518.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.40% in year-over-year returns.

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TERINO EDWARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TERINO EDWARD bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $3.45 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

ZAGG Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Kearns James (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 10,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $2.49 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36230.0 shares of the ZAGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, LARABEE CHERYL A (Director) acquired 8,500 shares at an average price of $2.85 for $24225.0. The insider now directly holds 142,142 shares of ZAGG Inc (ZAGG).