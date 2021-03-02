3 Stocks to Watch: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Forterra Inc. (FRTA)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) shares are 84.48% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.88% or -$0.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +94.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 75.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -2.06% and 63.49% over the month.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

On June 16, 2020, China Renaissance recommended the LX stock as a Buy, while earlier, CLSA had Initiated the stock as an Outperform on July 16, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the LX stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimated price target of $11.46. The forecasts give the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock a price target range of $129.20 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $61.20. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.8% or 80.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.90% in the current quarter to $0.43, up from the $0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.61, up 15.90% from $1.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.3 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.94 for the next year.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) showed bearish movement during current trade, with a loss of -14.44% to $2.37, after opening at $2.37. The company’s minimum price was $2.37, while it touched its highest price for the day at $2.77. With the recent change in the company’s share price, its market cap reached $247,827,482.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) has recently engaged Anthony L.G. PLLC to assist with SEC reporting requirements and assist with all SEC legal matters.

To assess areas, manufacture, distribute, and recover efficiently, SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies:

National Storm Recovery, LLC

National Storm Recovery, LLC, is a company with specialized expertise in removing hazardous trees, debris hauling, and debris management. Management of the company evaluates and strategizes storms through the deployment of its mobile command centers at strategic locations, in coordination with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors, and subcontractors.

Over the last 40 years, Central Florida Arborcare has perfected its technique for properly removing trees and providing tree care and services. CFA’s services range from tree removal, stump grinding, tree care, to grapple hauling, to storm recovery, all designed to keep properties safe and businesses operating as usual.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., which is vertically integrated, receiving a significant volume of wood fibers recovered from Central Florida Arborcare through Central Florida Arbor Care, has a complete product line and a distribution system to serve potential customers.

Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA), on the other hand, is trading around $23.40 with a market cap of $1.55B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -6.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.34 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FRTA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $56.18 million. This represented 85.21% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $379.89 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.34 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $1.66 billion from $1.72 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $243.2 million, significantly higher than the $146.79 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $209.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Forterra Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 880,412 shares. Insider sales totaled 536,640 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.58M shares after the latest sales, with -85.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.10% with a share float percentage of 29.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forterra Inc. having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lone Star Global Acquisitions, Ltd. with over 34.91 million shares worth more than $600.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Lone Star Global Acquisitions, Ltd. held 52.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Electron Capital Partners, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 4.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.99 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.