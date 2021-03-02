3D Systems Corporation (DDD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

311 institutions hold shares in 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), with 4.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.27% while institutional investors hold 70.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 124.14M, and float is at 119.61M with Short Float at 9.01%. Institutions hold 68.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.32 million shares valued at $202.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.56% of the DDD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.43 million shares valued at $130.25 million to account for 10.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 8.68 million shares representing 7.00% and valued at over $91.01 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.91% of the shares totaling 4.86 million with a market value of $50.9 million.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is 270.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $56.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DDD stock was last observed hovering at around $35.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.95% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -29.3% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -223.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.79, the stock is -10.82% and 29.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing 8.23% at the moment leaves the stock 208.25% off its SMA200. DDD registered 323.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 630.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.26.

The stock witnessed a 2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 348.96%, and is -3.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.29% over the week and 11.81% over the month.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has around 2472 employees, a market worth around $4.82B and $546.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 121.98. Profit margin for the company is -24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 743.26% and -31.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $60.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -64.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -63.50% in year-over-year returns.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Andrew Martin, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Johnson Andrew Martin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

3D Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that Johnson Andrew Martin (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $30.10 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the DDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Johnson Andrew Martin (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $11.94 for $47760.0. The insider now directly holds 193,501 shares of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD).