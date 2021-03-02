A peek at Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG): Who has invested in It?

144 institutions hold shares in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), with institutional investors hold 11.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.52B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 11.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 102.96 million shares valued at $296.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 53.83% of the CIG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Polunin Capital Partners Ltd with 11.4 million shares valued at $32.84 million to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.67 million shares representing 2.96% and valued at over $16.32 million, while TSP Capital Management Group, LLC holds 2.22% of the shares totaling 4.25 million with a market value of $12.24 million.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) is -27.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $3.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $3.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.19% off the consensus price target high of $3.10 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 34.19% higher than the price target low of $3.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.04, the stock is -17.07% and -22.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.58 million and changing -3.32% at the moment leaves the stock -6.25% off its SMA200. CIG registered -27.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5452 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3043.

The stock witnessed a -21.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.70%, and is -8.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has around 5329 employees, a market worth around $3.40B and $4.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.43 and Fwd P/E is 8.54. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.46% and -33.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.20% this year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) that is trading -24.97% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -58.67% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.61.