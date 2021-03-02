A peek at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL): Who has invested in It?

201 institutions hold shares in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL), with 520.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 85.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.93M, and float is at 168.46M with Short Float at 11.49%. Institutions hold 85.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.91 million shares valued at $73.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.38% of the RIGL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.49 million shares valued at $61.23 million to account for 10.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 11.2 million shares representing 6.63% and valued at over $39.19 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.54% of the shares totaling 9.36 million with a market value of $32.77 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) is 27.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIGL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 36.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.47, the stock is 1.98% and 13.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing 7.71% at the moment leaves the stock 59.80% off its SMA200. RIGL registered 110.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0991 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0906.

The stock witnessed a 28.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.56%, and is -3.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.94% over the week and 8.47% over the month.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $753.55M and $105.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 263.41% and -18.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.60%).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $18.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 82.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 9.79% up over the past 12 months. ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) is 52.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.33% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 21.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.