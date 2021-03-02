Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

27 institutions hold shares in Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), with 15.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.64% while institutional investors hold 1.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 179.50M, and float is at 179.10M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 1.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.92 million shares valued at $0.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.23% of the ACST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.69 million shares valued at $0.22 million to account for 0.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 0.29 million shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $93177.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $88908.0.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) is 128.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $1.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACST stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -196.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -196.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is -14.33% and 14.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.86 million and changing 3.06% at the moment leaves the stock 45.40% off its SMA200. ACST registered 73.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8015 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4221.

The stock witnessed a 6.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 176.87%, and is -11.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.06% over the week and 13.26% over the month.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $133.19M and $0.08M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.48. Distance from 52-week low is 333.92% and -39.18% from its 52-week high.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acasti Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 62.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.67% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.