Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) is 12.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $15.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WIFI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.86% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.58% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.26, the stock is 15.29% and 13.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.14 million and changing 25.09% at the moment leaves the stock 13.25% off its SMA200. WIFI registered 12.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.07.

The stock witnessed a 21.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.02%, and is 12.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) has around 411 employees, a market worth around $642.27M and $241.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.11% and -10.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boingo Wireless Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $59.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -707.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI), with 1.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.36% while institutional investors hold 89.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.51M, and float is at 42.55M with Short Float at 6.89%. Institutions hold 85.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.43 million shares valued at $69.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.20% of the WIFI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.23 million shares valued at $41.06 million to account for 7.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.1 million shares representing 6.97% and valued at over $39.48 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 2.52 million with a market value of $32.09 million.

Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Callahan Dawn, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Callahan Dawn sold 23,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Boingo Wireless Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 09 that Peterson Derek (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 9,285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 09 and was made at $12.91 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51091.0 shares of the WIFI stock.

Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 54.54% higher over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 86.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.68% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.2.