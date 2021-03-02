Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) is 124.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.92 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CGIX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.08% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.08% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.23, the stock is 12.29% and 49.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -4.30% at the moment leaves the stock 74.21% off its SMA200. CGIX registered 69.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.80.

The stock witnessed a 29.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 165.11%, and is 16.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.73% over the week and 19.27% over the month.

Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $64.85M and $6.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 224.48% and -64.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.00%).

Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cancer Genetics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $10.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 70.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX), with 305.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.49% while institutional investors hold 18.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.56M, and float is at 3.51M with Short Float at 32.74%. Institutions hold 16.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.24 million shares valued at $0.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.12% of the CGIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 47067.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 36665.0 shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $0.1 million, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 20164.0 with a market value of $55854.0.

Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) that is trading 38.50% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 93.79% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 71440.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.