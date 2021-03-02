Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:DYNT Stock Is Going Next

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) is 70.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $3.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DYNT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $2.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.67% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 31.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is 1.47% and 22.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -8.61% at the moment leaves the stock 62.30% off its SMA200. DYNT registered -28.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2691 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8542.

The stock witnessed a 18.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.67%, and is 6.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.98% over the week and 14.35% over the month.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $21.93M and $45.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.87% and -62.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.00%).

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynatronics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $12.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT), with 4.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.34% while institutional investors hold 10.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.60M, and float is at 10.80M with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 7.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.63 million shares valued at $0.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.23% of the DYNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 77860.0 shares valued at $63066.0 to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 73568.0 shares representing 0.49% and valued at over $59590.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.35% of the shares totaling 53083.0 with a market value of $42997.0.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanger Inc. (HNGR) that is trading -4.42% down over the past 12 months. Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) is -7.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 83.62% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 10890.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.