Energous Corporation (WATT) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is 160.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $7.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WATT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.68, the stock is 7.88% and 42.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.26 million and changing 7.34% at the moment leaves the stock 65.05% off its SMA200. WATT registered 241.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 27.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9439 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8934.

The stock witnessed a 28.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 130.54%, and is -13.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.31% over the week and 16.24% over the month.

Energous Corporation (WATT) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $228.52M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 667.21% and -39.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-204.30%).

Energous Corporation (WATT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energous Corporation (WATT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energous Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $90k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 511.60% year-over-year.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Energous Corporation (WATT), with 3.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.24% while institutional investors hold 13.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.86M, and float is at 41.61M with Short Float at 5.75%. Institutions hold 12.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.75 million shares valued at $3.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.92% of the WATT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.2 million shares valued at $2.16 million to account for 2.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.81 million shares representing 1.81% and valued at over $1.45 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.75% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $1.4 million.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Energous Corporation (WATT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnston Cesar, the company’s COO & EVP, Engineering. SEC filings show that Johnston Cesar sold 3,794 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $4.83 per share for a total of $18325.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Energous Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Sahejpal Neeraj (Senior VP, Product Marketing) sold a total of 3,794 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $4.83 per share for $18325.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the WATT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Sereda Brian J (Senior Vice President & CFO) disposed off 3,794 shares at an average price of $4.83 for $18325.0. The insider now directly holds 262,597 shares of Energous Corporation (WATT).

Energous Corporation (WATT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is 111.03% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -73.22% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.44.