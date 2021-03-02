fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

5 institutions hold shares in fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), with 11.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.38% while institutional investors hold 8.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.85M, and float is at 53.29M with Short Float at 27.90%. Institutions hold 7.24% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nomura Holdings Inc. with over 4.75 million shares valued at $132.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.02% of the FUBO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 4.53 million shares valued at $126.89 million to account for 9.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.44 million shares representing 9.36% and valued at over $124.23 million, while Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holds 9.06% of the shares totaling 4.3 million with a market value of $120.27 million.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is 38.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $62.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FUBO stock was last observed hovering at around $35.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.48% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.37% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -29.27% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.78, the stock is -12.39% and -1.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.52 million and changing 9.86% at the moment leaves the stock 97.90% off its SMA200. FUBO registered 330.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 297.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.86.

The stock witnessed a -2.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.52%, and is -5.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.42% over the week and 10.33% over the month.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has around 208 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $111.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 675.60% and -37.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.50%).

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

fuboTV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.73 with sales reaching $93.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COMCAST CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that COMCAST CORP sold 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $30.06 per share for a total of $15.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

fuboTV Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Gandler David (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 26 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $24.87 per share for $647.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2674.0 shares of the FUBO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, BRONFMAN EDGAR JR (Executive Chairman) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 485,714 shares of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO).