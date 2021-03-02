Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

91 institutions hold shares in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), with 6.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.61% while institutional investors hold 84.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.55M, and float is at 29.66M with Short Float at 4.37%. Institutions hold 75.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.6 million shares valued at $16.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.68% of the GILT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 1.05 million shares valued at $6.84 million to account for 1.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd which holds 0.95 million shares representing 1.71% and valued at over $6.19 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.37% of the shares totaling 0.76 million with a market value of $4.96 million.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) is 126.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $22.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GILT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $4.94 for the next 12 months. It is also -198.79% off the consensus price target high of $4.94 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -198.79% lower than the price target low of $4.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.76, the stock is -6.24% and 34.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 5.62% at the moment leaves the stock 104.45% off its SMA200. GILT registered 56.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 177.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.60.

The stock witnessed a 26.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 148.82%, and is -2.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.55% over the week and 12.29% over the month.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) has around 864 employees, a market worth around $843.69M and $165.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.68. Profit margin for the company is 21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.94% and -34.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) that is 111.71% higher over the past 12 months. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is 165.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 50.84% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.38.