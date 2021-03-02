Halliburton Company (HAL) – The -4.59% Downside Potential Remains

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is 21.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.25 and a high of $22.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAL stock was last observed hovering at around $21.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.09% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -77.0% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.01, the stock is 15.27% and 16.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.61 million and changing 5.41% at the moment leaves the stock 48.26% off its SMA200. HAL registered 35.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.62.

The stock witnessed a 25.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.84%, and is 8.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.04% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Halliburton Company (HAL) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $20.63B and $14.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.05. Profit margin for the company is -20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 441.41% and 1.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.60%).

Halliburton Company (HAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Halliburton Company (HAL) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Halliburton Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $3.34B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.70% in year-over-year returns.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Top Institutional Holders

934 institutions hold shares in Halliburton Company (HAL), with 2.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 77.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 887.00M, and float is at 885.87M with Short Float at 3.18%. Institutions hold 77.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 101.23 million shares valued at $1.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.39% of the HAL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 64.41 million shares valued at $1.22 billion to account for 7.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 61.56 million shares representing 6.93% and valued at over $1.16 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 49.07 million with a market value of $927.36 million.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Halliburton Company (HAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Loeffler Lance, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Loeffler Lance sold 21,067 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $19.29 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Halliburton Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Carre Eric (EVP, Global Business Lines) sold a total of 2,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $20.68 per share for $48598.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the HAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Jones Myrtle L (Senior Vice Pres – Tax) disposed off 4,449 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $88980.0. The insider now directly holds 79,228 shares of Halliburton Company (HAL).

Halliburton Company (HAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 6.02% up over the past 12 months. Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) is 13.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.37% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 35.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.