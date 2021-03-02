Here are the top Institutional holders of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) shares

850 institutions hold shares in Albemarle Corporation (ALB), with 374.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 90.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.63M, and float is at 116.19M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 89.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.14 million shares valued at $1.79 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.41% of the ALB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.6 million shares valued at $1.12 billion to account for 6.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 5.74 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $846.79 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 5.61 million with a market value of $828.09 million.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is 3.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.89 and a high of $188.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALB stock was last observed hovering at around $157.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.26% off its average median price target of $162.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.19% off the consensus price target high of $216.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -205.9% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.95, the stock is -3.59% and -5.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -2.71% at the moment leaves the stock 38.13% off its SMA200. ALB registered 86.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $166.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $125.84.

The stock witnessed a -8.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.52%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.90% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $17.42B and $3.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.46 and Fwd P/E is 30.14. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 212.84% and -18.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albemarle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $763.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tozier Scott, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Tozier Scott sold 473 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $160.05 per share for a total of $75704.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57426.0 shares.

Albemarle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that NARWOLD KAREN G (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) sold a total of 425 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $160.05 per share for $68021.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45173.0 shares of the ALB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, NARWOLD KAREN G (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) disposed off 361 shares at an average price of $152.98 for $55226.0. The insider now directly holds 45,598 shares of Albemarle Corporation (ALB).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -35.45% down over the past 12 months. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is 46.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -82.81% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.04.