Here are the top Institutional holders of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares

491 institutions hold shares in Lyft Inc. (LYFT), with 59.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.43% while institutional investors hold 90.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 314.53M, and float is at 243.09M with Short Float at 10.22%. Institutions hold 73.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 46.17 million shares valued at $2.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.96% of the LYFT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.16 million shares valued at $1.04 billion to account for 6.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 18.32 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $900.16 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 13.16 million with a market value of $646.7 million.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) is 16.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.56 and a high of $59.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LYFT stock was last observed hovering at around $55.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.64% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.32% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 40 analysts, but current levels are -473.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.34, the stock is 5.44% and 12.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock 56.52% off its SMA200. LYFT registered 50.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.81.

The stock witnessed a 24.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.09%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has around 5683 employees, a market worth around $18.28B and $2.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 232.15. Profit margin for the company is -70.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 293.77% and -4.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.80%).

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is a “Overweight”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lyft Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56 with sales reaching $554.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -258.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.00% in year-over-year returns.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Lyft Inc. (LYFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JARRETT VALERIE B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JARRETT VALERIE B sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $57.79 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11171.0 shares.

Lyft Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Aggarwal Prashant (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $57.90 per share for $2.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the LYFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Sverchek Kristin (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $48.48 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 23,501 shares of Lyft Inc. (LYFT).