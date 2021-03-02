Here are the top Institutional holders of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares

428 institutions hold shares in Sunrun Inc. (RUN), with 6.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.24% while institutional investors hold 75.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 192.99M, and float is at 189.78M with Short Float at 14.97%. Institutions hold 73.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 29.63 million shares valued at $2.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the RUN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.63 million shares valued at $1.64 billion to account for 11.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Coatue Management, LLC which holds 18.69 million shares representing 9.46% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.42% of the shares totaling 16.64 million with a market value of $1.15 billion.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is -3.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.84 and a high of $100.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RUN stock was last observed hovering at around $62.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.57% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.11% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -42.87% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.15, the stock is -5.70% and -9.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.88 million and changing 7.30% at the moment leaves the stock 27.65% off its SMA200. RUN registered 247.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.98.

The stock witnessed a -6.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.21%, and is 5.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.49% over the week and 7.65% over the month.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $12.29B and $845.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2166.13 and Fwd P/E is 272.97. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 757.05% and -33.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.70%).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $321.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -684.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 52.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

A total of 254 insider transactions have happened at Sunrun Inc. (RUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 198 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jurich Lynn Michelle, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Jurich Lynn Michelle sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $83.97 per share for a total of $3.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.42 million shares.

Sunrun Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Risk Gerald Alan (Director) sold a total of 47,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $78.14 per share for $3.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the RUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Jurich Lynn Michelle (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $86.45 for $3.46 million. The insider now directly holds 3,022,156 shares of Sunrun Inc. (RUN).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) that is 196.64% higher over the past 12 months. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is 247.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.08% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.25.