Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM)

29 institutions hold shares in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), with 2.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.23% while institutional investors hold 3.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.09M, and float is at 86.74M with Short Float at 2.84%. Institutions hold 3.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 1.17 million shares valued at $1.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.31% of the ASM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 0.24 million shares valued at $0.32 million to account for 0.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tempus Wealth Planning, LLC which holds 73700.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $95810.0, while Rothschild Investment Corporation holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 21300.0 with a market value of $27690.0.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) is 4.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $2.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.42% off the consensus price target high of $1.90 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is -6.27% and 3.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock 31.31% off its SMA200. ASM registered 251.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1430.

The stock witnessed a 12.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.80%, and is -14.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.31% over the week and 13.11% over the month.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $129.88M and $25.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.77. Distance from 52-week low is 433.12% and -51.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $8.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -223.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 78.52% up over the past 12 months. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is 61.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 57.32% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.27.