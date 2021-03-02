Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX)

76 institutions hold shares in Genprex Inc. (GNPX), with 6.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.55% while institutional investors hold 28.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.06M, and float is at 30.84M with Short Float at 10.60%. Institutions hold 23.36% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.97 million shares valued at $8.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.54% of the GNPX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Altium Capital Management LP with 1.41 million shares valued at $5.85 million to account for 3.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.65 million shares representing 1.50% and valued at over $2.69 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.06% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $1.91 million.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) is 29.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $7.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNPX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.71% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.38, the stock is -11.29% and 10.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 4.26% at the moment leaves the stock 43.41% off its SMA200. GNPX registered 31.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.01.

The stock witnessed a 20.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.39%, and is -11.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.02% over the week and 12.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 261.07% and -30.31% from its 52-week high.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genprex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genprex Inc. (GNPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.