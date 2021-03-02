Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) is 33.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $2.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HDSN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 3.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -9.91% and 8.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 23.96% off its SMA200. HDSN registered 74.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4612 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2567.

The stock witnessed a -12.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.82%, and is -13.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.13% over the week and 12.12% over the month.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has around 234 employees, a market worth around $62.31M and $151.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 290.00. Profit margin for the company is -7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.85% and -30.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudson Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $23.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.30% in year-over-year returns.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN), with 10.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.60% while institutional investors hold 50.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.66M, and float is at 33.89M with Short Float at 2.09%. Institutions hold 38.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC with over 4.19 million shares valued at $4.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.65% of the HDSN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 3.64 million shares valued at $3.97 million to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.45 million shares representing 3.35% and valued at over $1.58 million, while Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds 2.44% of the shares totaling 1.06 million with a market value of $1.15 million.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ABBATECOLA VINCENT P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ABBATECOLA VINCENT P sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $1.21 per share for a total of $91103.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Hudson Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that MONETTA DOMINIC J (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $1.15 per share for $17280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80316.0 shares of the HDSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, MONETTA DOMINIC J (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.22 for $18300.0. The insider now directly holds 95,316 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN).

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) that is trading -1.02% down over the past 12 months. Watsco Inc. (WSO) is 51.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.34% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.43.