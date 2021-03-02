Is Snap Inc. (SNAP) a good stock to buy now?

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is 33.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.89 and a high of $73.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNAP stock was last observed hovering at around $65.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01%.

Currently trading at $66.67, the stock is 6.72% and 18.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.06 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 89.95% off its SMA200. SNAP registered 370.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 206.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.59.

The stock witnessed a 25.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.33%, and is 5.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.55% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has around 3863 employees, a market worth around $96.88B and $2.51B in sales. Fwd P/E is 113.58. Profit margin for the company is -37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 744.99% and -9.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.00%).

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analyst Forecasts

Snap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $741.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 60.30% in year-over-year returns.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Top Institutional Holders

701 institutions hold shares in Snap Inc. (SNAP), with 364.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.17% while institutional investors hold 81.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.48B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 5.29%. Institutions hold 61.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 126.21 million shares valued at $6.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.07% of the SNAP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 75.22 million shares valued at $3.77 billion to account for 6.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Edgewood Management Company which holds 62.17 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $3.11 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 53.2 million with a market value of $2.66 billion.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Snap Inc. (SNAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hunter Jerry James, the company’s Senior VP, Engineering. SEC filings show that Hunter Jerry James sold 33,639 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $61.79 per share for a total of $2.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Snap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Gorman Jeremi (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 15,914 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $62.07 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.05 million shares of the SNAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Hunter Jerry James (Senior VP, Engineering) disposed off 47,505 shares at an average price of $62.46 for $2.97 million. The insider now directly holds 1,861,666 shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP).

Snap Inc. (SNAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading 101.43% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.93% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 65.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.