New Big Money Means Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

35 institutions hold shares in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN), with institutional investors hold 67.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.63M, and float is at 18.68M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 58.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CPMG INC with over 3.11 million shares valued at $10.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.06% of the APEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with 2.33 million shares valued at $7.91 million to account for 9.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.29 million shares representing 8.88% and valued at over $7.78 million, while Gagnon Securities, LLC holds 5.64% of the shares totaling 1.45 million with a market value of $4.94 million.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) is 79.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $6.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APEN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 12.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.10, the stock is 24.78% and 44.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.19 million and changing 30.06% at the moment leaves the stock 145.61% off its SMA200. APEN registered 130.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 306.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.84.

The stock witnessed a 39.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.64%, and is 28.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.62% over the week and 12.17% over the month.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $154.76M and $41.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 391.94% and -0.33% from its 52-week high.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $11.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.30% in year-over-year returns.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gagnon Neil, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Gagnon Neil bought 4,166 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $4.62 per share for a total of $19230.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26446.0 shares.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Gagnon Neil (10% Owner) bought a total of 8,055 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $4.62 per share for $37182.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the APEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Gagnon Neil (10% Owner) acquired 10,103 shares at an average price of $4.80 for $48524.0. The insider now directly holds 394,222 shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN).

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 6.37% up over the past 12 months. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is -5.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -79.91% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.73.