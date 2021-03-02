New Big Money Means EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

68 institutions hold shares in EMCORE Corporation (EMKR), with 5.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.88% while institutional investors hold 71.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.50M, and float is at 25.54M with Short Float at 0.26%. Institutions hold 58.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cannell Capital LLC with over 2.92 million shares valued at $15.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.02% of the EMKR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC with 2.31 million shares valued at $12.59 million to account for 6.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.53 million shares representing 4.20% and valued at over $8.34 million, while Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $8.18 million.

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) is 34.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $8.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EMKR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.27% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.33, the stock is 12.98% and 29.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 7.95% at the moment leaves the stock 85.03% off its SMA200. EMKR registered 146.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.36.

The stock witnessed a 46.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.66%, and is 1.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 10.52% over the month.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) has around 387 employees, a market worth around $263.51M and $118.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.10. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 402.05% and -10.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EMCORE Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.70% year-over-year.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOMENIK STEPHEN L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DOMENIK STEPHEN L bought 1,790 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $3.59 per share for a total of $6428.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64778.0 shares.

EMCORE Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that DOMENIK STEPHEN L (Director) bought a total of 5,763 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $3.50 per share for $20188.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62988.0 shares of the EMKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, DOMENIK STEPHEN L (Director) acquired 2,447 shares at an average price of $3.38 for $8278.0. The insider now directly holds 57,225 shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR).

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 25.93% up over the past 12 months. Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is 1.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.45% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 68900.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.