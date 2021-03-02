New Big Money Means ObsEva SA (OBSV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

68 institutions hold shares in ObsEva SA (OBSV), with 3.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.54% while institutional investors hold 51.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.09M, and float is at 41.67M with Short Float at 5.24%. Institutions hold 48.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 4.75 million shares valued at $9.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the OBSV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.59 million shares valued at $9.54 million to account for 9.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.91 million shares representing 3.98% and valued at over $3.97 million, while Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $3.27 million.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) is 85.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $6.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OBSV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.25% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.85, the stock is -4.12% and 19.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 23.41% off its SMA200. OBSV registered 27.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8055 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7074.

The stock witnessed a -0.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.44%, and is -18.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.04% over the week and 9.98% over the month.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $214.71M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 136.20% and -38.89% from its 52-week high.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ObsEva SA (OBSV) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ObsEva SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.40% this year.

ObsEva SA (OBSV): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 62.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 43.12% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.