NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) is 57.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $1.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.57% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 37.14% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is -4.39% and 15.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 22.82% off its SMA200. NBY registered 91.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0794 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8126.

The stock witnessed a 20.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.23%, and is -22.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.17% over the week and 15.79% over the month.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $45.56M and $9.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 358.33% and -43.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-261.30%).

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $2.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 59.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 45.50% in year-over-year returns.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY), with 10.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.21% while institutional investors hold 8.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.04M, and float is at 31.25M with Short Float at 2.76%. Institutions hold 6.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.4 million shares valued at $0.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.96% of the NBY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.16 million shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 81298.0 shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $56664.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 70444.0 with a market value of $49099.0.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WU MIJIA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WU MIJIA sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $27000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Fu Jian Ping (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,302,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $1.23 per share for $1.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.0 million shares of the NBY stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 30.53% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.73% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.