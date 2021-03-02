Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 10.44% Upside

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) is 152.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $72.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLL stock was last observed hovering at around $64.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.11% off its average median price target of $62.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.44% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -72.23% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $67.17, the stock is 19.31% and 53.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 4.85% at the moment leaves the stock 212.70% off its SMA200. PLL registered 681.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 943.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.21.

The stock witnessed a 7.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 136.76%, and is 13.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.78% over the week and 12.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1579.25% and -7.13% from its 52-week high.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Piedmont Lithium Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL), with 27.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 0.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.85M, and float is at 8.45M with Short Float at 8.04%. Institutions hold 0.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. with over 0.6 million shares valued at $15.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.15% of the PLL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 0.19 million shares valued at $5.1 million to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $4.21 million, while Graham Capital Management, L.P. holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $3.86 million.