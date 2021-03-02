PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

21 institutions hold shares in PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP), with 490.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.35% while institutional investors hold 57.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.16M, and float is at 6.36M with Short Float at 9.76%. Institutions hold 54.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Park West Asset Management LLC with over 1.47 million shares valued at $8.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.59% of the PLXP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.29 million shares valued at $1.63 million to account for 2.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.14 million shares representing 1.00% and valued at over $0.77 million, while University of Texas/Texas AM Investment holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 62673.0 with a market value of $0.35 million.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) is 58.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLXP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 27.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.75, the stock is 20.75% and 37.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing 17.77% at the moment leaves the stock 103.39% off its SMA200. PLXP registered 54.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.83.

The stock witnessed a 58.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.25%, and is 20.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.87% over the week and 13.64% over the month.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $121.89M and $0.05M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 386.11% and -12.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (182.10%).

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PLx Pharma Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.00% this year.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HADDEN JOHN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HADDEN JOHN bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $5.45 per share for a total of $5448.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3690.0 shares.

PLx Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that HADDEN JOHN (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $5.48 per share for $2738.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2690.0 shares of the PLXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Valentino Michael J (Executive Chairman) acquired 264,900 shares at an average price of $3.79 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 461,690 shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP).

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) that is trading -16.63% down over the past 12 months. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) is 13.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.31% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.21.