Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) is 167.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $11.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNSS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04%.

Currently trading at $5.32, the stock is 58.76% and 94.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 70.24 million and changing 24.30% at the moment leaves the stock 105.68% off its SMA200. SNSS registered -48.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.17.

The stock witnessed a 78.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 318.90%, and is 35.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.66% over the week and 14.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 375.00% and -52.92% from its 52-week high.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Analyst Forecasts

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.10% this year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Top Institutional Holders

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.16% of the SNSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.55 million to account for 0.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund which holds 42067.0 shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $0.29 million, while Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 25585.0 with a market value of $0.18 million.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gullotta Tina, the company’s VP, Finance. SEC filings show that Gullotta Tina bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $1989.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20500.0 shares.